Digital Realty Trust Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $202.86 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $95.87 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Digital Realty Trust Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $334.35 million or $1.44 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $823.34 million from $814.52 million last year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $334.35 Mln. vs. $333.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.44 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q1): $823.34 Mln vs. $814.52 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.95 - $6.25 Full year revenue guidance: $3.725 - $3.825 Bln

