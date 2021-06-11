Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DLR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $163.94, the dividend yield is 2.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DLR was $163.94, representing a -0.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $165.49 and a 31.52% increase over the 52 week low of $124.65.

DLR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). DLR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54. Zacks Investment Research reports DLR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.96%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to DLR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DLR as a top-10 holding:

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (DLR)

iShares Trust (DLR)

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (DLR)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (DLR)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (DLR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWR with an increase of 26.19% over the last 100 days. VPN has the highest percent weighting of DLR at 9.52%.

