Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased DLR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DLR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $167.1, the dividend yield is 2.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DLR was $167.1, representing a -1.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $169.97 and a 34.06% increase over the 52 week low of $124.65.

DLR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). DLR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.37. Zacks Investment Research reports DLR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.02%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dlr Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to DLR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DLR as a top-10 holding:

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN)

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO)

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH)

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ICF with an increase of 5.47% over the last 100 days. VPN has the highest percent weighting of DLR at 9.83%.

