Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DLR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DLR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $129.66, the dividend yield is 3.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DLR was $129.66, representing a -21.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $165.49 and a 23.49% increase over the 52 week low of $105.

DLR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). DLR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.46. Zacks Investment Research reports DLR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.76%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DLR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DLR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DLR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (ICF)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBRE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWR with an increase of 12.73% over the last 100 days. ICF has the highest percent weighting of DLR at 6.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.