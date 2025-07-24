Markets
Digital Realty Trust Inc. Profit Rises In Q2

July 24, 2025 — 06:14 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.032 billion, or $2.94 per share. This compares with $80.22 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $1.493 billion from $1.356 billion last year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.032 Bln. vs. $80.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.94 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $1.493 Bln vs. $1.356 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.45 - $3.55 Full year revenue guidance: $5.925 - $6.025 bill

