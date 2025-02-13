DIGITAL REALTY TRUST Earnings Results: $DLR Reports Quarterly Earnings

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST ($DLR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.73 per share, beating estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. The company also reported revenue of $1,435,860,000, missing estimates of $1,476,181,781 by $-40,321,781.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DLR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST Insider Trading Activity

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST insiders have traded $DLR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATT MERCIER (CFO) sold 2,518 shares for an estimated $471,873

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 549 institutional investors add shares of DIGITAL REALTY TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 535 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DLR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/01, 09/03 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.