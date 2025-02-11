News & Insights

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST Earnings Preview: Recent $DLR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

February 11, 2025 — 04:07 pm EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST ($DLR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,476,028,140 and earnings of $0.27 per share.

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST Insider Trading Activity

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST insiders have traded $DLR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MATT MERCIER (CFO) sold 2,518 shares for an estimated $471,873

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 555 institutional investors add shares of DIGITAL REALTY TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 509 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 1,966,099 shares (-51.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $318,173,801
  • PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 1,838,744 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $326,064,473
  • COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 1,161,267 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $187,927,838
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,095,619 shares (+3.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $194,286,117
  • ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,041,594 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $168,561,157
  • POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 821,726 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $132,979,918
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 809,729 shares (-4.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $131,038,444

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DLR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

