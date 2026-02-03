Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Digital Realty Trust (DLR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.83 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.58 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 10%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Digital Realty Trust metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Rental revenues' will reach $1.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Utilities' will reach $318.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Other' stands at $38.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements (Utilities + Other)' of $357.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Fee Income' at $29.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Interconnection and other' will reach $121.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Depreciation and amortization' will likely reach $484.05 million.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust have experienced a change of +6% in the past month compared to the +1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DLR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.