Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust (DLR) will report quarterly earnings of $1.98 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.66 billion, exhibiting an increase of 11.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Digital Realty Trust metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Rental revenues' to come in at $1.12 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Interconnection and other' stands at $126.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Fee Income' will likely reach $33.79 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements (Utilities + Other)' to reach $373.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Other' will reach $39.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Utilities' should come in at $333.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $509.19 million.

Digital Realty Trust shares have witnessed a change of -7.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DLR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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