Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) closed at $96.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.87% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.37% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 11.48% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 5.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.82% in that time.

Digital Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2022. On that day, Digital Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $1.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.19 billion, up 5.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.78 per share and revenue of $4.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.83% and +5.92%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Digital Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% lower within the past month. Digital Realty Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Digital Realty Trust's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.43, so we one might conclude that Digital Realty Trust is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that DLR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.