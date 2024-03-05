Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Declares $1.22 Dividend

Digital Realty Trust said on February 28, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share ($4.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 14, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 will receive the payment on March 28, 2024.

At the current share price of $153.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.17%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.60%, the lowest has been 2.65%, and the highest has been 5.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1871 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Realty Trust. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLR is 0.63%, a decrease of 2.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 350,424K shares. The put/call ratio of DLR is 2.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.19% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Digital Realty Trust is 144.20. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.19% from its latest reported closing price of 153.71.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Digital Realty Trust is 5,494MM, an increase of 0.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 22,464K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,444K shares, representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 15,915K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,388K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,649K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 15.84% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,710K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,378K shares, representing a decrease of 17.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 77.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,502K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,430K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Digital Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 290 facilities in 49 metros across 24 countries on six continents.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.