Digital Realty Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DLR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $144.34, changing hands as high as $145.94 per share. Digital Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLR's low point in its 52 week range is $105 per share, with $165.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $145.99. The DLR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

