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DLR

Digital Realty Trust Achieves #55 Analyst Rank, Surpassing NiSource

July 28, 2026 — 11:49 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) has taken over the #55 spot from NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Digital Realty Trust Inc versus NiSource Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (DLR plotted in blue; NI plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DLR vs. NI:

DLR,NI Relative Performance Chart

DLR is currently trading trading flat, while NI is up about 0.9% midday Tuesday.

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Further DLR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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DLR
NI

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