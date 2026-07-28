Digital Realty Trust Achieves #55 Analyst Rank, Surpassing NiSource

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) has taken over the #55 spot from NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Digital Realty Trust Inc versus NiSource Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (DLR plotted in blue; NI plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DLR vs. NI:

DLR is currently trading trading flat, while NI is up about 0.9% midday Tuesday.

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Further DLR Research:

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