Digital Realty to buy InterXion in $8.4 bln deal

Dominic Roshan K.L. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Real estate investment trust Digital Realty Trust Inc said on Tuesday it will buy data center services operator InterXion Holding N.V. in a deal valued at $8.4 billion including debt.

Digital Realty's offer values InterXion at $93.48 per share, a 5.4% premium to the stock's close on Monday.

