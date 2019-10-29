Digital Realty to buy InterXion in $8.4 bln deal

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Real estate investment trust Digital Realty Trust Inc DLR.N said on Tuesday it will buy data center services operator InterXion Holding N.V. INXN.N in a deal valued at $8.4 billion including debt.

Digital Realty's offer values InterXion at $93.48 per share, a 5.4% premium to the stock's close on Monday.

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Dominic.RoshanKL@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.