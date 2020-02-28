Digital Realty Shareholders Approve Merger With InterXion

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty (DLR) said that its shareholders approved all proposals related to pending combination with InterXion (INXN), a provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in Europe.

Earlier this morning, Digital Realty and InterXion received approval for the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement from the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, the foreign investment regulatory authority.

As a result, all regulatory approvals required under the Purchase Agreement have now been obtained, and the condition of the Exchange Offer related to receipt of required regulatory approvals has been satisfied.

Digital Realty Trust said in October 2019 that it agreed to buy InterXion Holding NV, a data-center operator in Europe, for an enterprise value of $8.4 billion.

Digital Realty said today it expects to accept the validly tendered shares as early as March 9, 2020.

