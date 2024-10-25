Digital Realty rises 12.1%

Digital Realty (DLR) is up 12.1%, or $20.02 to $185.15.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DLR:
- Digital Realty price target raised to $190 from $170 at Raymond James
- Digital Realty price target raised to $128 from $120 at TD Cowen
- Digital Realty price target raised to $205 from $190 at Jefferies
- Digital Realty price target raised to $185 from $180 at JPMorgan
- Closing Bell Movers: Deckers up 12% after earnings beat
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.