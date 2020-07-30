Digital Realty Raises Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty (DLR) increased its 2020 core FFO per share outlook to $6.00-$6.10 from $5.90-$6.10. Total revenue is anticipated in a range of $3.775 billion - $3.825 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $3.725 billion - $3.825 billion.

Second quarter core FFO per share was $1.54, a 6% decrease from $1.64, last year. Revenues were $993 million, a 24% increase from a year ago.

"While we have not experienced any significant business disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic to date, we cannot predict what impact the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our future financial condition, results of operations or cash flows due to numerous uncertainties," the company noted.

