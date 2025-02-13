Digital Realty Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty (DLR), Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income available to common stockholders of $179.4 million or $0.51 per share, compared to $18.1 million or $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year.

Digital Realty reported revenues of $1.44 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 5% increase from $1.37 billion reported the same quarter last year.

Funds From Operations were $544.6 million or $1.61 per share, compared to $483.6 million or $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year.

Excluding certain items that do not represent core expenses or revenue streams, Digital Realty delivered Core FFO per share of $1.73 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year.

