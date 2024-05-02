Digital Realty Q1 Profit Rises, But FFO Down

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty (DLR), Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $271.3 million or $0.82 per share, compared to $58.5 million or $0.20 per share last year.

The company reported funds from operations of $1.41 per share in the first quarter, compared to $1.60 last year. Core FFO per share was $1.67 in the first quarter, compared to $1.66 last year.

Digital Realty reported revenues of $1.33 billion in the first quarter of 2024, an 1% decrease from $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.24 per share and revenues of $1.36 billion for the quarter.

