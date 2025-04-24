Digital Realty Q1 Profit Down, But FFO Increases

Markets
(RTTNews) - Digital Realty (DLR) Thursday reported first-quarter net income available to common stockholders of $99.8 million or $0.27 per share, compared to $271.3 million or $0.82 per share.

The company reported Funds From Operations (FFO) of $570.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, or $1.67 per share, compared to $451.3 million or $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year.

Excluding certain items, Digital Realty delivered Core FFO per share of $1.77 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year.

Digital Realty reported revenues of $1.41 billion in the first quarter of 2025, a 6% increase from $1.33 billion reported the same quarter last year.

Looking forward, Digital Realty raised its 2025 Core FFO per share outlook to $7.05 - $7.15 and maintained its 2025 Constant-Currency Core FFO per share outlook of $7.05 - $7.15.

