Digital Realty put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Digital Realty (DLR) with 2,218 puts trading, or 1.8x expected. Most active are Dec-24 165 puts and Jun-25 195 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 2,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 3.56, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on February 13th.

