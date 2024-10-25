Digital Realty price target raised to $205 from $190 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen raised the firm’s price target on Digital Realty (DLR) to $205 from $190 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company “exceeded all leasing expectations” by booking $521M in new annualized rental revenue, which the firm notes is more than twice the previous record high of $252M in Q1 of 2024. Rent renewals also posted a “record quarter” with $258M in annual revenue and 15.2% cash spread, adds the analyst, who says the “record-setting quarter” should drive material stock outperformance.
