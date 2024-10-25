News & Insights

Stocks

Digital Realty price target raised to $205 from $190 at Jefferies

October 25, 2024 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen raised the firm’s price target on Digital Realty (DLR) to $205 from $190 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company “exceeded all leasing expectations” by booking $521M in new annualized rental revenue, which the firm notes is more than twice the previous record high of $252M in Q1 of 2024. Rent renewals also posted a “record quarter” with $258M in annual revenue and 15.2% cash spread, adds the analyst, who says the “record-setting quarter” should drive material stock outperformance.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DLR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.