News & Insights

Stocks

Digital Realty price target raised to $178 from $157 at Scotiabank

October 25, 2024 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Digital Realty (DLR) to $178 from $157 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were “even stronger” than its record Q2 results by a long shot, the analyst tells investors. The firm expects the stock to have a positive reaction to those results and, looking ahead, expects significant bookings to support organic growth for the company.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DLR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.