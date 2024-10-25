Digital Realty price target raised to $178 from $157 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Digital Realty (DLR) to $178 from $157 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were “even stronger” than its record Q2 results by a long shot, the analyst tells investors. The firm expects the stock to have a positive reaction to those results and, looking ahead, expects significant bookings to support organic growth for the company.

