Digital Realty price target raised to $128 from $120 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Digital Realty (DLR) to $128 from $120 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they reported record 3Q24 leasing and raised its 2024 renewal spread guide.
