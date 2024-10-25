Digital Realty price target raised to $128 from $120 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Digital Realty (DLR) to $128 from $120 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they reported record 3Q24 leasing and raised its 2024 renewal spread guide.

