Digital Realty to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Digital Realty Trust DLR is slated to report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 24 after the closing bell. The quarterly results are expected to reflect year-over-year growth in both revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



This Austin, TX-based data center real estate investment trust (REIT) reported a core FFO per share of $1.65 in the prior quarter, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63. The quarterly results reflected healthy leasing activity and an increase in rental rates.



Over the trailing four quarters, Digital Realty’s core FFO per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on two occasions, met once and missed on the other occasion, the average beat being 0.77%. This is depicted in the chart below:

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider for DLR’s Q3 Earnings

Demand for data center infrastructure remains strong, fueled by enterprise digital transformation, cloud computing growth, the Internet of Things and Big Data. Rising reliance on third-party IT infrastructure and new drivers like AI and edge computing are boosting global demand for digital infrastructure.



Digital Realty, with a vast portfolio of data centers across North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia and Africa, is likely to have benefited from this trend, aiding its Q3 earnings.



The company’s high-quality, diversified customer base includes cloud, content, IT, network, and financial sectors, with many tenants being investment-grade and using multiple locations. This broad and stable customer mix is likely to have supported steady revenue generation, contributing to top-line growth in the quarter.



Digital Realty anticipated accelerating top-line and bottom-line growth for the remainder of 2024 with record commencements in the second quarter and a healthy backlog of favorably priced leases ready to commence in the second half.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly rental revenues is pegged at $949.28 million, up 7% from $886.96 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



Also, Digital Realty’s interconnection solutions are expected to have gained from solid demand in the quarter under discussion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for interconnection & other revenues currently stands at $112.1 million, indicating a 4.5% increase from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for total quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.44 billion, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 2.34%.



However, high interest rates are anticipated to have cast a pall on its quarterly performance to some extent. Elevated rates imply high borrowing costs for the company, affecting its ability to purchase or develop real estate.



Moreover, the consensus mark for revenues from tenant reimbursement is pegged at $358.35 million, down 10.5% from $400.35 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Digital Realty’s activities in the to-be-reported quarter were inadequate to garner analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s quarterly FFO per share has remained unrevised at $1.67 over the past month. However, the figure indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.09%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for DLR

Our proven model predicts a surprise in terms of FFO per share for Digital Realty this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an FFO beat, which is the case here.



Digital Realty currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.36%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two other stocks from the broader REIT sector — Ventas VTR and Cousins Properties Incorporated CUZ — that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to report a surprise this quarter.



Ventas, slated to release quarterly numbers on Oct. 30, has an Earnings ESP of +0.97% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cousins Properties is slated to report quarterly numbers on Oct. 24. CUZ has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.