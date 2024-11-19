Digital Realty Partners With OVHcloud to Offer Cloud Solution

Digital Realty Trust DLR recently announced the strategic integration of a leading European cloud provider, OVHcloud, into its ServiceFabric platform.

This collaboration aims to deliver enterprises a secure and high-performance cloud solution with private connectivity, enabling them to accelerate digital transformation and effectively adopt hybrid IT strategies.

Digital Realty's partnership with OVHcloud will enable enterprises to utilize private, direct access to an extensive range of bare metal offerings and cloud solutions, encompassing private, hybrid and public cloud environments. This private interconnection bypasses public internet traffic, thereby improving both performance and security, which is particularly beneficial for big data processing, cloud storage, and disaster recovery.

Through the provision of connectivity to OVHcloud via DLR’s ServiceFabric platform, enterprises will be able to strengthen their data security and improve access to critical applications. This capability is especially important for sectors like finance, healthcare, and government, along with companies pursuing AI advancements in Europe.

With the complete integration with OVHcloud, enterprises are positioned to quickly transfer their data or initiate a free trial of the service. The platform architecture of ServiceFabric delivers outstanding performance in retrieving large datasets, which is particularly beneficial for applications such as AI, data analytics, and integration with Digital Realty's Private AI Exchange.

Digital Realty boasts a global network of more than 300 data centers. Through its PlatformDIGITAL platform, enterprises can connect to OVHcloud from more than 150 DLR data centers around the world. This connectivity provides critical benefits related to operational efficiency, compliance and scalability.

Wrapping-Up

The integration of OVHcloud's cloud solution into DLR’s ServiceFabric platform is likely to enhance the company’s ability to deliver seamless and secure connectivity for enterprises across the globe.

The demand for high-performing data centers is likely to increase in the coming years amid high growth in cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data and elevated requirements for third-party IT infrastructure. Hence, DLR’s global data center portfolio remains well-poised to capitalize on this upbeat trend, which bodes well for long-term growth.

