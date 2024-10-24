Digital Realty options imply 2.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Digital Realty (DLR) is 2.4x normal with calls leading puts 15:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 2.6%, or $4.32, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.2%.

