Digital Realty Names Matt Mercier CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty (DLR) announced the appointment of Matt Mercier as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Mercier will lead the company's global corporate finance organization.

Mercier joined the company in 2006, most recently serving as Senior Vice President Global Finance & Accounting. He succeeds Andrew Power, who was recently named CEO.

"Matt has been a great partner and a key leader in our company for more than 15 years. I've appreciated and relied on his steady-handed and thoughtful approach, and I look forward to our continued partnership in his new role," said Andrew Power.

