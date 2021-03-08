Digital Realty (DLR) Unit to Open Third Data Center in Brussels

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s DLR unit — Interxion — has started construction of a third data center, BRU3, in Belgium’s capital Brussels. The first phase of the project, which is anticipated to be completed in fourth-quarter 2021, will offer a capacity of roughly 1,280 square meters at full built-out.

The expansion is located adjacent to the existing facilities on the Interxion Brussels Campus —a preeminent cloud and interconnection hub in Belgium. This will provide the new development with high levels of network connectivity that are also available at the existing data centers on the Interxion Brussels Campus.

Further, the data center will extend the coverage of Digital Realty's global infrastructure solution, Platform DIGITAL, in Belgium and enable local and global service providers to expand their services through PlatformDIGITAL.

Amid rampant digitalization of processes, enterprises are shifting architectural models to a new data-centric approach. Moreover, per Digital Realty’s recently published forecast, Brussels is projected to experience a sharp increase in data gravity intensity, more than doubling seeing a CAGR of 141% through 2024. Hence, the expansion efforts in the region are strategic fits and the facility is likely to capitalize on the strong demand, spurred by data gravity in the upcoming years.

Per management at Interxion, "BRU3 meets the requirements of both our local and global multinational enterprise customers, providing access to dense network connectivity, available power and interconnectivity with other strategic European locations."

Markedly, with growth in cloud computing, Internet of Things and big data, and an increasing number of companies opting for third-party IT infrastructure, data-center REITs are experiencing a market boom.

Amid this, the company’s fundamentals have remained strong, enabling it to deliver record bookings for 2020. Also, EMEA accounted for more than half of its fourth-quarter 2020 bookings, representing the first time a bulk of its bookings has been outside the Americas.

However, given the solid growth prospects of the data-center real estate market, Digital Realty is expected to continue facing stiff competition from existing players as well as the entry of new players. Amid this, there is likely to be aggressive pricing pressure in the data-center market, hindering the company’s growth momentum.

Digital Realty currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). In the past six months, the company’s shares have declined 10.6% against the industry’s rally of 2.2%.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

