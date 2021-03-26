Digital Realty (DLR) Unit to Extend Dunant Cable in Paris

Digital Realty Trust’s DLR unit, Interxion, has inked an agreement with TELXIUS, a well-known neutral telecommunications infrastructure operator, to expand the reach of the new Dunant subsea cable. The companies have collaborated to offer direct interconnection for the Dunant subsea cable at Interxion’s highly-interconnected Paris campus.

Notably, the Dunant undersea cable is the first one since 2005 to connect the United States and France, which has been deployed to meet higher capacity needs and enhance resilience in global network infrastructure.

By extending the Dunant capabilities directly into Interxion in Paris, all of its data-center customers will be able to interconnect seamlessly to Telxius' network capacity on Dunant subsea cable. Interxion’s Paris is presently undergoing major expansion with the construction of the Interxion Paris Digital Park.

The new direct connection between Northern Virginia and Paris will propel higher resiliency, flexibility and enhance performance for enterprises in search of solutions to interconnect workflows globally and deploy hybrid IT solutions at these key data exchange hubs.

Per Interxionmanagement, "the next-generation connectivity that Telxius offers to our customers via Dunant will greatly enhance the ability of PlatformDIGITAL® to help enterprises overcome the transatlantic data gravity barriers inhibiting their digital transformation goals.”

Markedly, technological advancements such as the Internet of Things, 5G, autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence are driving digital transformation. Moreover, escalating growth of data, rapid accelerations in cloud adoption and greater demand for IT outsourcing have propelled the demand for data-center infrastructure.

Hence, as infrastructure providers for this rapidly-growing digital economy, data center providers such as Digital Realty, Equinix, Inc. EQIX, CyrusOne Inc. CONE and CoreSite Realty Corporation COR are well-placed for sustainable growth. Hence, Digital Realty’s efforts to enhance its PlatformDIGITAL position it well to capitalize on such tailwinds.

However, the solid growth prospects in the data-center market have been stirring up the competition. Amid the competitive landscape, aggressive pricing pressure is likely to prevail in the upcoming period.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 4.2% over the past year compared with the industry's rally of 26.7%.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR): Free Stock Analysis Report



CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR): Free Stock Analysis Report



CyrusOne Inc (CONE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.