Digital Realty (DLR) Amends Revolving Credit Facility, Stock Up

Shares of Digital Realty DLR have moved 1.9% up following the amendment, extension and expansion of its existing global revolving credit facility to $3 billion from $2.35 billion.

With this, the global revolving credit facilities feature a sustainability-linked pricing component. Based on annual-performance targets, the pricing is subject to adjustment. This apart, the pricing was tightened by five basis points at the BBB / Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating.

With the extension of the date by three years, the revolving credit facility will mature in January 2027. It bears two six-month extension options. In addition, Digital Realty has the ability to upsize the facility by up to $1.5 billion.

Digital Realty also amended and extended its existing ¥33.3-billion (roughly $290 million) Japanese yen-denominated revolving credit facility. With the exercise of two six-month extension options, the revolving credit facility will also mature in January 2027.

DLR can also further expand this facility by up to ¥60 billion (roughly $525 million).

Such efforts will offer greater financial flexibility and strengthen DLR’s balance-sheet position. Digital Realty exited third-quarter 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $116 million.

Per management, “We believe the successful refinancing underscores the institutional lender community's view of the strength of our balance sheet and underlying business, while providing us with greater financial flexibility as we continue to prudently fund the growth of our global platform."

Shares of currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) DLR have appreciated 10.1% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s rally of 8.4%.

