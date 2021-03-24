Digital Realty (DLR) Adds 5 Direct Connections to Google Cloud

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR has announced new on-ramps in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Vienna to expand the safe and private access to Google Cloud's global network. The new direct connections will provide high-speed and low-latency connections on Digital Realty's locations in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Vienna in Austria and Düsseldorf in Germany. Also, the company has introduced its second direct interconnect to Google Cloud in Frankfurt.

With this, Digital Realty is offering 12 direct and 25 virtual connections to the Google Cloud platform across the globe through its PlatformDIGITAL. This will offer enterprises with additional routes to deploy their critical infrastructure in the vicinity to Google Cloud on PlatformDIGITAL. Moreover, direct access will enable customers to quickly build, iterate and deploy digital business applications on Google Cloud's platform.

Per management, "direct connectivity to Google Cloud helps customers bring their applications, compute, and analytics closer to their data, enabling performance, latency and proximity benefits for hybrid IT deployments.”

In fact, direct connectivity to Google Cloud will also offer notable cost savings for outbound traffic between Google Virtual Private Cloud and the existing on-premise IT resources of customers, while supporting high bandwidth and consistent workloads.

Markedly, technological advancements such as The Internet of Things, 5G, autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence are driving digital transformation.Moreover, escalating growth of data, rapid accelerations in cloud adoption and greater demand for IT outsourcing have propelled the demand for data-center infrastructure.

Hence, as infrastructure providers for this rapidly-growing digital economy, data center providers such as Digital Realty, Equinix, Inc. EQIX, CyrusOne Inc. CONE and CoreSite Realty Corporation COR are well-placed for sustainable growth.

Apart from these, data centers continue to benefit from the heightening reliance on technology in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, demand and occupancy remain strong in top-tier data-center markets, while new constructions are being absorbed at a fast pace. Hence, Digital Realty, with its PlatformDIGITAL, is poised to capitalize on such tailwinds.

However, while the data-center market has the potential for further growth, there is stiff competition. Amid the competitive landscape, aggressive pricing pressure is likely to prevail in the upcoming period.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 15.3% over the past year, underperforming the industry's rally of 36.8%.

