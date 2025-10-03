Digital Realty, Dell and DXC Unite to Boost Adoption of Enterprise AI

Digital Realty Trust DLR recently announced a collaboration with Dell Technologies and DXC, aimed at addressing enterprise AI challenges, enhancing deployment processes and speeding up outcomes.

This collaboration allows for the direct application of AI to customers’ data, based on their terms, through a mix of validated use cases, private AI solutions and expert-led implementation, along with end-to-end management.

The collaboration allows enterprises to easily set up, deploy and expand repeatable architectures for AI infrastructure hosted in DLR’s colocation data centers using PlatformDIGITAL, powered by the Dell AI Factory and planned, implemented and operationalized by DXC.

This integrated approach provides a streamlined transition from AI concept to deployment, while reducing operational complexity and ensuring secure proximity to data, hybrid cloud, and enterprise environments.

Through the deployment of the Dell AI Factory, featuring Dell PowerEdge servers, the Dell AI Data Platform and Dell Networking alongside Digital Realty's global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL, and by utilizing DXC's implementation and end-to-end operational management, enterprises are provided with a complete range of AI and transformation services. This enables them to streamline and accelerate private AI initiatives, resulting in the yield of quantifiable business value.

Conclusion

Digital Reality’s collaboration with Dell Technologies and DXC is likely to boost its AI capabilities. The company will also expand into the growing enterprise AI market and use its PlatformDIGITAL infrastructure to capture new AI workload opportunities.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

