News & Insights

Markets
DLR

Digital Realty Acquires Slough Trading Estate's Data Center Campus For $200 Mln

July 10, 2024 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Wednesday announced the acquisition of a highly connected colocation data center in the Slough Trading Estate for $200 million, marking the company's debut in the west London submarket.

The newly acquired data center campus comprises of two distinct data centers with a combined capacity of 15 megawatts and potential for future expansion.

Post-acquisition, the Slough data center will be integrated into Digital Realty's existing Metro Connect solution and facilitate seamless connectivity across its six campuses spread throughout Greater London and will gain access to ServiceFabric, Digital Realty's open interconnection and orchestration platform.

Digital Realty stated that this move aligns with its ongoing efforts to enhance its global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.