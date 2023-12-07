Digital Real Estate: 3 Companies to Watch in the Metaverse

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The metaverse market is predicted to surge to $507 billion by 2030, exhibiting a tenfold growth from its current standing, according to Statista. Accenture highlighted the metaverse as one of five key trends in its latest report on the banking sector. This strongly suggests that metaverse stocks will benefit significantly from this evolution.

With mounting interest in this virtual technology, the concept of digital real estate has garnered considerable attention. Similar to physical real estate, digital real estate offers vast investment potential and development within the virtual landscape.

Here are three metaverse stocks that merit consideration for investment today, promising future returns within the expanding metaverse space.

Roblox (RBLX)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has already gained a big virtual space market share. This online platform allows users to create, share and play immersive 3D experiences. Roblox seems to be the closest space to a functioning metaverse today, with 65.5 million active daily users, in-platform virtual assets and a wide range of exclusive virtual activities.

Betting on the Gen-Z user category is essential for gaining the metaverse market share. However, 43% of Roblox’s user base is under 13 years old, which will likely provide the company with future economic stability. In the Q2 financial report, the firm reported 14 billion hours of interaction, a 24% increase over the previous year. David Baszucki, the CEO of Roblox, plans to increase the user base to one billion worldwide.

As the metaverse evolves, Roblox’s platform could become integral, providing an interactive and social environment for users worldwide. RBLX may present investment opportunities to benefit from its dominance in the user-generated content space and potential growth in the sector.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Below the Sky / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a leader in the market of graphics processing units (GPUs) and artificial intelligence (AI). Both are fundamental technologies for metaverse development. According to Jon Peddie Research, Nvidia owns an 83% market share in the GPU market. Its powerful GPUs can render lifelike graphics, which is vital for creating immersive metaverse experiences.

Nvidia’s technology powers virtual reality, augmented reality and gaming platforms, making it an essential player in the metaverse ecosystem.

Additionally, the company’s AI and machine learning advancements will likely play a significant role in developing intelligent and interactive metaverse environments. In September 2023, Nvidia announced Nvidia Omniverse Cloud, the company’s first software- and infrastructure-as-a-service offering.

This metaverse stock exposes investors to cutting-edge technology and its potential expansion as it gains traction.

Unity (U)

Source: Konstantin Savusia / Shutterstock.com

Unity (NYSE:U) is one of two primary 3D game engines where game developers can alter how characters move and interact in their creations.

Unity’s flexible and powerful engine enables developers to build highly immersive and interactive experiences for the metaverse. With its extensive developer community and growing adoption, Unity is well-positioned to benefit from the metaverse’s rise.

Moreover, Unity’s recent acquisition of Parsec, a cloud gaming and streaming company, further strengthens its position in the metaverse space. By investing in Unity, you can tap into its pivotal role in powering metaverse experiences and capitalize on its expanding reach.

On the date of publication, Julia Magas did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Julia Magas is a writer who covers the latest trends in finance and technology. Her work is published in a number of financial media outlets such as Nasdaq, Cointelegraph, Investing, SeekingAlpha, FXEmpire, and Beincrypto. She primarily covers cryptocurrency and blockchain technology with a focus on market performance, innovations and trends.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Digital Real Estate: 3 Companies to Watch in the Metaverse appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.