Digital Payments Reaches a Tipping Point: Companies to Watch

Paying by cash, check, and credit or debit cards was the norm before the internet made online payments seamless, and the transition has been rapid. At the end of 2019, Capgemini (CGEMY) found global non-cash transactions totaled 708.5 billion transactions. And while in 2020, according to Visa (V), roughly $18 trillion was still spent using cash and check globally, Mastercard (MA), on its December 2020 quarterly earnings conference call, shared that 60% of consumers have a somewhat more negative attitude towards cash now, and 70% of consumers intend to do more digital banking, more online purchasing and more contactless payments. This would suggest that we are at the tipping point for digital payments.

The combination of mobile and security technologies found in smartphones and apps have forever changed how we pay our bills. That sentiment was echoed by Capgemini’s World Payments Report 2020 that attributed the growth in global non-cash transactions to “increasing smartphone usage, booming e-commerce, digital wallet adoption, and mobile/QR-code payments innovations.”

While some may quickly point to millennials as driving the shift to digital payments because nearly 90% of millennials today own and are in close contact with their smartphones throughout the day, the reality is it’s the larger shift in consumer behavior that is driving the adoption of payment alternatives such as Apple’s (AAPL) Apple Pay, Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google Pay, PayPal (PYPL), and Alibaba’s (BABA) Alipay that enable online, mobile or in-person contactless payments by housing one’s debit and credit cards. There is also the added layer of security as well as discounts to spur the usage of these payment platforms. For example, for Valentine’s Day this year, Apple offered users exclusive discounts with 1-800-Flowers (FLWS), Shutterfly, and BaubleBar when they checked out with Apple Pay.

It used to be that when you borrowed some cash from a friend or family member, you would eventually repay them in kind. Today, there isn’t just one app for that, but rather several, including PayPal’s Venmo, Apple’s Apple Cash, and Square’s (SQ) Cash App. Banks large and small as well as credit unions have embraced Zelle as a way for customers to send or receive money from their accounts via their bank’s online banking portal or banking app. The one downside to Zelle for now is that it is limited to U.S. bank accounts, but on the plus side, money changes digital hands in minutes and usually does not incur transaction fees.

What about those pesky medical bills that you receive via snail mail and have a rather long and not exactly easy to read account number? Until recently you would either break out a check, or if you had your magnifying glass handy, attempt to make an online payment using a credit or debit card, but now there is an alternative in the form of the Papaya App. Using Papaya one simply snaps a photo of the bill to be paid (medical or otherwise), the app then extracts your bill information and uses secure payment automation to complete the payment from your preferred payment method. And for those wondering, your authors have used it and it works like a charm.

Papaya is just one of many new players that consumers are increasingly using, given their ease of use and services as well as the overall shift away from cash. Data from Capgemini found that 30% of consumers are using a “BigTech” payment service offered by multinational firms such as Apple, Google, Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), and Alibaba. 50% are already using newly created banks that have their own core banking system and compete directly with the longer-established banks. Examples of these “challenger banks” and their fintech apps include Nubank, which helps users keep track of their invoices and payments as well as categorize their spending; MoneyLion, which offers mobile banking, cash advances, credit builder loans, and automated investing; UK-based Monzo; online bank Chime that doesn’t have overdraft, minimum balance or other monthly fees and offers direct deposit users early access to direct deposit funds.

Those are just some of the fintech apps available today and with more than 10,600 fintech startups in the Americas as of February 2021 per data from Statista and 9,311 such startups in the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) and 6,129 in the Asia Pacific region, the odds are high there is far more payment innovation in the works.

Investors who are interested in not only investing in the space but tracking its development should mark their calendars for the 5th Annual Legal, Regulatory and Compliance Forum on FinTech & Emerging Payment Systems slated for May 18-19. If we were betting people, we would liken the explosion to the original Dotcom boom that saw the creation of oodles of companies, many of which were eventually absorbed by larger players that expanded their product and service offering to cater to evolving consumer demands. Add onto this that an estimated 1.7 billion people remain unbanked, and the opportunity for this area of fintech is profound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.