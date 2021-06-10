Digital music firm Believe's shares drop on market debut

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - The shares of French digital music company Believe BLV.PA, which is behind best-selling artists in France such as rapper Jul, fell on its stock market debut on Thursday.

Shares in Believe, which operates partly by targeting lesser-known singers outside the ranks of top global stars, were trading at around 18 euros by 0702 GMT, down compared to their initial public offering (IPO) price of 19.50 euros.

The group helps to distribute music via deals with platforms such as Spotify SPOT.N, Apple Music AAPL.O and Amazon AMZN.O, and is looking to expand globally and into new areas such as classical music.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by David Evans)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495452;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.