Digital music firm Believe books covered for IPO - bookrunner

June 4 (Reuters) - Books for the initial public offering of French digital music firm Believe are fully covered, a bookrunner on the deal said on Friday.

The company is planning to list in Paris with a target valuation of 1.9 billion to 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion). Earlier this week it said it had reduced its public offering target to 300 million euros.

($1 = 0.8259 euros)

