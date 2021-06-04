Digital music firm Believe books covered for IPO - bookrunner

Contributor
Rachel Armstrong Reuters
Published

Books for the initial public offering of French digital music firm Believe are fully covered, a bookrunner on the deal said on Friday.

June 4 (Reuters) - Books for the initial public offering of French digital music firm Believe are fully covered, a bookrunner on the deal said on Friday.

The company is planning to list in Paris with a target valuation of 1.9 billion to 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion). Earlier this week it said it had reduced its public offering target to 300 million euros.

($1 = 0.8259 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Tom Wilson)

((rachel.armstrong@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5423365; Reuters Messaging: rachel.armstrong.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More