SPOT

Digital music company Believe planning Paris stock market listing

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Digital music company Believe announced on Monday plans for a Paris stock market listing which it hoped would raise around 500 million euros ($608 million) to finance its expansion.

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - Digital music company Believe announced on Monday plans for a Paris stock market listing which it hoped would raise around 500 million euros ($608 million) to finance its expansion.

Believe's digital music brands include TuneCore, Believe Distribution Services, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints, which compete in a sector dominated by the likes of Spotify SPOT.N, Apple Music AAPL.O. and Amazon AMZN.O.

($1 = 0.8226 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPOT AAPL AMZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More