Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Digital Media Solutions:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = US$15m ÷ (US$268m - US$61m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Digital Media Solutions has an ROCE of 7.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Media industry average of 8.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Digital Media Solutions' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Digital Media Solutions, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 22% over the last two years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Digital Media Solutions' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Digital Media Solutions. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 57% in the last three years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Digital Media Solutions does come with some risks though, we found 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

