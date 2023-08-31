Digital Media Solutions Inc - (DMS) Price Target Increased by 1269.54% to 26.78

The average one-year price target for Digital Media Solutions Inc - (NYSE:DMS) has been revised to 26.78 / share. This is an increase of 1,269.54% from the prior estimate of 1.96 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.72 to a high of 35.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 713.83% from the latest reported closing price of 3.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Media Solutions Inc -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMS is 0.00%, a decrease of 13.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.10% to 667K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 151K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 83K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ethos Financial Group holds 42K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 41K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMS by 60.47% over the last quarter.

Moors & Cabot holds 40K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 7.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMS by 73.57% over the last quarter.

Digital Media Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is an innovative global solutions provider of digital performance advertising and a connection point between digital advertising clients and their prospective customers. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases.

