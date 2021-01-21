Isos Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the digital media and entertainment sectors, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Westport, CT-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company may raise an additional $75 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with Apollo Global Management. At the proposed deal size, Isos Acquisition would command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by Co-CEOs and Co-Chairmen Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, who previously served as Co-Presidents of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE). Isos Acquisition intends to focus on businesses in the digital media and entertainment sectors that complement its management team's expertise.



Isos Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol ISOS.U. J.P. Morgan and LionTree are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Digital media and entertainment SPAC Isos Acquisition files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

