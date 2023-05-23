Digital Marketing Strategies for Financial Advisors

In an article for Financial Planning, Erica Carnevalli discussed some best practices for financial advisors looking to bolster their digital marketing. For advisors looking to market their services especially to younger prospects, having an effective online presence is necessary.

According to Broadridge Financial Solutions, over 40% of advisors have landed clients through social media marketing but only 28% of advisors have an online marketing strategy. Creating your strategy, targeting your ideal client, and ensuring that it aligns with your firms’ value is the first step.

The second step is to find the channel that aligns with your personality. Some options include podcasts, short form videos, or blogging. The key is to make small investments in terms of time and energy at first. Once, something gains traction, then you can double down on that particular approach. Another key is to stay consistent in terms of your output and timing so that you can be a consistent presence on your prospects’ feed.

Finally, advisors need to curate a professional online image that reflects the best version of you. This means keeping your content professional and curating any comments that could detract or distract from your aim.

Finsum: Digital marketing is increasingly necessary for advisors who are looking to grow their practice. Here are some important considerations.

advisors

clients

wealth management

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.