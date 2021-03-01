SEMrush Holdings, which provides a SaaS platform for managing digital marketing, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



SEMrush states that it is a leading online visibility management software-as-a-service platform, enabling companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content, in the right context, and through the right channels. As of December 31, 2020, its platform empowered over 404,000 active free customers and over 67,000 paying customers in over 142 countries.



The Boston, MA-based company was founded in 2008 and booked $125 million in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol SEMR. SEMrush Holdings filed confidentially on November 23, 2020. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, and KeyBanc Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Digital marketing management platform SEMrush Holdings files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



