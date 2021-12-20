AAPL

Digital maps provider MapmyIndia set to rise 51.5% in market debut

Contributor
Rama Venkat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Shares of MapmyIndia, which powers Apple Inc's maps in the country, were set to open at a 51.5% premium in their market debut on Tuesday, after a bumper subscription at its initial public offering (IPO) last week.

BENGALURU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Shares of MapmyIndia CEIF.NS, which powers Apple Inc's AAPL.O maps in the country, were set to open at a 51.5% premium in their market debut on Tuesday, after a bumper subscription at its initial public offering (IPO) last week.

MapmyIndia, also known as CE Info Systems, was at 1,565 rupees in pre-open trading, compared with its IPO price of 1,033 rupees.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters