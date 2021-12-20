Digital maps provider MapmyIndia set to rise 51.5% in market debut

BENGALURU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Shares of MapmyIndia CEIF.NS, which powers Apple Inc's AAPL.O maps in the country, were set to open at a 51.5% premium in their market debut on Tuesday, after a bumper subscription at its initial public offering (IPO) last week.

MapmyIndia, also known as CE Info Systems, was at 1,565 rupees in pre-open trading, compared with its IPO price of 1,033 rupees.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.