Digital Intrusion Against U.S. Government Raises 'Grave' Concerns, Cybersecurity ETF Opportunity

Cyber warfare has long been called the battlefield of the 21st century. Investors and Uncle Sam are being reminded of that this week amid news that Russian hackers waged a lengthy intrusion campaign against the U.S. government.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said the SolarWinds Orion software penetration that's generating so many headlines isn't the only example of nefarious deeds by the Russian cyber criminals. The agency adds other government agencies, companies and infrastructure assets may have been attacked.

"CISA has determined that this threat poses a grave risk to the Federal Government and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations," the agency said. "CISA expects that removing this threat actor from compromised environments will be highly complex and challenging for organizations."

In a movie season investors have seen before, a major cyber attack occurs and cybersecurity stocks and exchange traded funds rally. It happened again on Thursday as all of the existing cybersecurity ETFs hit all-time highs, including the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG). BUG's 2.22 percent gain on Thursday, one that occurred on volume that was nearly quadruple the daily average, extends a run in which the Global X ETF is higher by almost 17 percent over the past month.

BUG, Cybersecurity ETFs Reemerge

This year, ETFs like BUG are being overshadowed by other niche tech offerings, such as cloud computing and video game funds. However, that overlooked status – one that's likely being shed in the wake of the Russian attack – belies some impressive performances.

For its part, BUG is up 52.51 percent this year, beating the S&P 500 Technology Index by more than 1,200 basis points. That's obviously a feather in BUG's cap and the Russian attack is a reminder of the importance of companies and governments investing in robust cybersecurity systems. The penetration is also a reminder of the value of data, which, after all, is what hackers are after.

While data isn't an asset quantifiable on a balance sheet, it does have value, which is evident by what companies invest to protect it.

“One key argument in favor of treating data as an asset is that companies have made significant investments in collecting, storing, and using their data. It is projected that total spending on big data and analytics could reach $274 billion by 2022,” according to Global X research.

Adding to the relevance of BUG are the myriad disruptive themes cybersecurity intersects with. Those include artificial intelligence, cloud computing, healthcare innovation and social media. Think there aren't applications for cybersecurity vendors in the world of social media? Think again. Social media is one of the primary ways hackers access data.

“Digital consumers spend nearly 2.5 hours on social networks and social messaging every day,” according to CISA. “69% of U.S. adults use at least one social media site3 and the average American has 7.1 social media accounts.”

BUG And Uncle Sam Getting Together

For the companies dwelling in BUG, having corporate customers and private sector cybersecurity spending is increasing, but the same is true of government spending and governments have deep pockets and provide predictable revenue streams for cybersecurity vendors.

The U.S. government is forecast to spend $18.78 billion on cybersecurity in 2021, according to an Atlas VPN investigation, but that estimate was released several months ago, well before news of the Russian hack became clear.

Governments are usually good at throwing money at problems. To the extend they're successful is debatable. However, knowing that Russian cyber criminals spent significant accessing American data may force Uncle Sam's hand to spend more cybersecurity and that's a legitimate catalyst for BUG.

