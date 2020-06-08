Lemonade, a mobile-based property and casualty insurer, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



Lemonade is focused on digitizing insurance end-to-end, leveraging data and artificial intelligence to power all aspects of its platform. Its platform is especially popular with younger and first-time insurance buyers. Since its launch in late 2016, its gross written premium has grown from $9 million in 2017 to $116 million in 2019, while its gross loss ratio has fallen from 161% to 79%.



The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2015 and booked $83 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol LMND. Lemonade filed confidentially on April 17, 2020. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Company and Barclays are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Digital insurer Lemonade files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.