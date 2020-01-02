Markets

Digital Innovators to Watch in 2020

Contributors
Todd Spangler Variety Roettgers
Janko Roettgers Variety Roettgers
Published

Thomas Edison once summed up the topic of innovation like this: “There’s a way to do it better — find it.” So what are the next lightbulbs to illuminate Hollywood’s marquee? The second annual Variety Digital Innovators list recognizes 12 leaders pushing the boundaries at the intersection of technology and entertainment. These execs are harnessing the power of new formats, platforms and strategies to tap into content-hungry audiences — in 2020 and beyond.

More from Variety

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Variety Roettgers

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular