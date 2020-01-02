Digital Innovators to Watch in 2020
Thomas Edison once summed up the topic of innovation like this: “There’s a way to do it better — find it.” So what are the next lightbulbs to illuminate Hollywood’s marquee? The second annual Variety Digital Innovators list recognizes 12 leaders pushing the boundaries at the intersection of technology and entertainment. These execs are harnessing the power of new formats, platforms and strategies to tap into content-hungry audiences — in 2020 and beyond.More from Variety
