Digital Hearts Holdings (TYO:3676) Price Target Decreased by 16.98% to 2,244.00

The average one-year price target for Digital Hearts Holdings (TYO:3676) has been revised to 2,244.00 / share. This is an decrease of 16.98% from the prior estimate of 2,703.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,222.00 to a high of 2,310.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.26% from the latest reported closing price of 1,318.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Digital Hearts Holdings Maintains 1.59% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.59%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Hearts Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3676 is 0.16%, a decrease of 13.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 2,628K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 1,330K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3676 by 7.09% over the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 557K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3676 by 0.02% over the last quarter.

FJPNX - Fidelity Japan Fund holds 306K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3676 by 2.74% over the last quarter.

FPBFX - Fidelity Pacific Basin Fund holds 192K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3676 by 11.53% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 75K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.