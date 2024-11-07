News & Insights

Stocks

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Revises Financial Forecast Downward

November 07, 2024 — 02:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (JP:3676) has released an update.

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, lowering its net sales and income projections due to a weaker than expected performance in the first half of the year. The company cites a rescheduled client project affecting its AGEST Group Business segment as a key factor, although it anticipates a recovery in the second half. Despite new large-scale projects, the revised forecast reflects a cautious outlook.

For further insights into JP:3676 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.